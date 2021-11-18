CVS stock rebounds after company unveiled new retail strategy
Nov. 18, 2021 1:09 PM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor25 Comments
- Following four straight sessions of losses, CVS Health (CVS +2.2%) has gained after the pharmacy chain announced a new retail footprint strategy, which it said was in line with changing consumer needs.
- The changes, taking effect in the spring of 2022, will see the company closing about 300 locations annually over the next three years.
- Planned store closures have led to a revision of its 2021 GAAP EPS guidance to $5.46 - $5.67 from $6.13 - $6.23. The impact on adj. EPS could be immaterial in 2021 and 2022 and modestly accretive in 2023, CVS (NYSE:CVS) estimates.
Commenting on the move, Charles Rhyee from Cowen, with an Outperform rating on CVS (CVS), argues that “given the localized nature of healthcare, we believe that providing different products and services by market makes sense.”
- “We also view the planned optimization of its store footprint positively, particularly as CVS leverages its digital assets, and closures are expected to have a neutral to accretive impact to adj. EPS.” Rhyee has a $103 per share target on the stock to imply a premium of ~11% to the last close.
