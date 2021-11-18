GM says it's looking at North America for semiconductors to alleviate chip shortages
Nov. 18, 2021 1:15 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)QCOM, STM, RNECF, NXPI, ON, TSM, INTC, NVDABy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor34 Comments
- General Motors (NYSE:GM) is looking closer to home for ways to combat what has been a year-long supply chain issue that has impacted the supply of semiconductors used in autos.
- Speaking at Barclay's investment conference on Thursday, GM President Mark Reuss said the Detroit automaker is seeking out chip designs that are built in North America as a way of securing more, and better access to microcontrollers and other automotive chipsets. According to Reuters, Reuss said GM will work with supplier partners Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), ST Micro (NYSE:STM), Renesas (OTCPK:RNECF), NXP (NASDAQ:NXPI), On Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), Infineon and Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) on three new microcontroller designs that will reduce by 95% the number of chips used in future GM (GM) vehicles.
- Reuss said that most of GM's (GM) investment in microcontrollers "will flow to the U.S. and Canada" and that the company sees its need for semiconductors "more than doubling over the new few years."
- Several other chipmakers, including Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) have made the auto industry a key target for future growth. Earlier this week, Qualcomm (QCOM) gave an upbeat business outlook, as it gave details of a diversification strategy that includes a new deal to provide its Snapdragon chips to BMW for its next generation of automated driving systems.