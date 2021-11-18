Helmerich & Payne -15% after more than tripling planned 2022 capex
Nov. 18, 2021 1:22 PM ETHelmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)LBRTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Helmerich & Payne (HP -15.1%) plunges to its lowest in nearly two months after reporting a larger than expected Q4 loss and warning of ballooning costs as energy industry inflation worsens.
- HP's Q4 net loss totaled $79M, compared to a $56M net loss in the year-earlier quarter; operating revenues rose 3.5% Y/Y to $344M, a bit short of Wall Street estimates.
- The company set its initial capital spending budget for FY 2022 that began October 1 at $250M-$270M, more than triple $82M capex in FY 2021 and far in excess of analyst expectations, according to Bloomberg.
- Next year's capital budget "came in a lot higher than anticipated," Tudor Pickering Holt analysts say, as escalating demand for rigs has failed to result in improved profitability, Bloomberg reports.
- In explaining the raised planned capex, HP CFO Mark Smith said the company expects its strong financial position will be bolstered by improving rig activity levels and pricing, which will offer the flexibility to take advantage of additional opportunities.
- "Tightness in the supply of readily available rigs and the sizeable costs associated with rig reactivations have begun to move contract pricing upward in the market," CEO John Lindsay said, which "will likely become even more pronounced in the coming months and we expect pricing to continue to improve as rig demand picks up heading into 2022."
- Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT -4.2%) recently cited supply chain problem that have raised costs as a reason for reporting a larger than forecast Q3 loss.