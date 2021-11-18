Biden nominee for bank regulator faces harsh opposition in Senate hearings
Nov. 18, 2021 1:50 PM ET By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- President Biden's nominee for comptroller of the currency faced a contentious nomination hearing in the Senate today, with Senator Pat Toomey saying Saule Omarova's ideas would "devastate" community banks.
- As comptroller of the currency, Omarova would become one of the U.S.'s top banking regulators, regulating ~1,200 banks with total assets of ~$14T, CNBC said.
- During the hearing she said that, if confirmed, her priority "will be to guarantee a fair and competitive market where small and mid-size banks that invest in their neighbors' homes and small businesses can thrive."
- Some senators questioned her about an article she wrote that discusses the idea of taking consumer deposits away from community banks and depositing them at the Federal Reserve. Under that model, the community banks would be paid by the U.S. government to operate ATMs and act as a local liaison for the Fed.
- Omarova, currently a Cornell University law professor, says her role would be different as a regulator. "I know that difference between the job of an academic, and the freedom that academics have in terms of exploring ideas... and the job of a regulator, which is very circumscribed," she told CNBC earlier this week.
- As it stands, Republicans appear to oppose Omarova's confirmation and some moderate Democrats like Jon Tester of Montana and Joe Manchin of West Virginia voiced skepticism over her appointment. After the hearing, Tester said he's "synthesize" what he'd hears and will have a statement soon.
- President Biden still hasn't announced his decision on whether he'll renominate Jerome Powell as head of the Federal Reserve for a second term. Federal Governor Lael Brainard is said to be in the running for that post.
