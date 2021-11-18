Pfizer announces XELJANZ granted European approval for new indication
Nov. 18, 2021 2:16 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- The European Commission has approved its blockbuster drug XELJANZ (tofacitinib) for adults with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced.
- The company said that it’s the only Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved in the EU for five indications.
- The European regulators have cleared XELJANZ at a dose of 5 mg twice daily for adult AS patients who have failed to show an adequate response to conventional therapy.
- The decision was based on a 269-patient late-stage placebo-controlled trial that met the primary endpoint.
- Last month, Pfizer (PFE) announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) endorsed the drug for the indication.
- In the first six months of the year, XELJANZ generated $1.1B in revenue for the company globally, implying ~3% YoY growth.