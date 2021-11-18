Voyager Digital CEO says we're still in the early stages of crypto adoption
Nov. 18, 2021
- Voyager Digital (OTCQX:VYGVF) CEO Stephen Ehrlich highlights the company's exponential growth in funded accounts as it's still "in the early stages of crypto adoption," he said at Oppenheimer's Blockchain & Digital Assets Summit.
- Like most crypto-related stocks, VYGVF dips 6.9% intra-day as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) slides 4%.
- Ehrlich attributes the company's customer acquisition success and high engagement rate to its customer referral program.
- In the meantime, he says "a tremendous amount of people" have already signed up for the recently introduced crypto-based debit Mastercard that will pay up to 9% annual rewards to customers.
- The company will move into credit card services in 2022, he adds.
- On crypto regulation, Ehrlich says the regulatory framework on the crypto space varies throughout the world. He likes Coinbase Global's (NASDAQ:COIN) regulatory proposals, though he would like to see more clarity from policy makers on the broader crypto market.
