Voyager Digital CEO says we're still in the early stages of crypto adoption

Nov. 18, 2021 2:44 PM ETVoyager Digital Ltd. (VYGVF)COINBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor14 Comments

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency concept

Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

  • Voyager Digital (OTCQX:VYGVF) CEO Stephen Ehrlich highlights the company's exponential growth in funded accounts as it's still "in the early stages of crypto adoption," he said at Oppenheimer's Blockchain & Digital Assets Summit.
  • Like most crypto-related stocks, VYGVF dips 6.9% intra-day as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) slides 4%.
  • Ehrlich attributes the company's customer acquisition success and high engagement rate to its customer referral program.
  • In the meantime, he says "a tremendous amount of people" have already signed up for the recently introduced crypto-based debit Mastercard that will pay up to 9% annual rewards to customers.
  • The company will move into credit card services in 2022, he adds.
  • On crypto regulation, Ehrlich says the regulatory framework on the crypto space varies throughout the world. He likes Coinbase Global's (NASDAQ:COIN) regulatory proposals, though he would like to see more clarity from policy makers on the broader crypto market.
  • Previously, (Nov. 10) Voyager Digital exceeds 1M funded accounts.
