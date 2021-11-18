NBC retains coverage of Premier League, holding off ESPN
Nov. 18, 2021 3:20 PM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)DIS, PARA, PARAABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor8 Comments
- NBC Sports (CMCSA -1.5%) has retained its deal covering the Premier League in the U.S., holding off ESPN (DIS -1.3%) in a pitched battle for the highly marketable soccer collective.
- NBCUniversal has a new six-year broadcast deal that runs until 2028, covering all 380 matches every season.
- The deal also includes exclusive Spanish-language rights.
- The Premier League already completed its international broadcast sales in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and now will move to settling deals for the rest of the Americas and Asia Pacific.
- ESPN (NYSE:DIS) was considered the key rival to stealing the deal from NBC (NASDAQ:CMCSA), which has had exclusive U.S. broadcast rights since 2013. ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA) also had its hat in the ring.