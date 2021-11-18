FedEx forecasts record holiday deliveries 10% higher than last year
Nov. 18, 2021 3:35 PM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX)By: SA News Team4 Comments
- FedEx Corporation (FDX -0.8%) expects holiday package deliveries to rise 10% against comparisons from a record 2020 when the economy was locked down, according to an email obtained by Bloomberg. Compared to 2019, the courier forecasts 100M more packages during the peak season.
- 32M packages are planned to be delivered on FedEx's busiest day, Cyber Monday, which falls on Nov. 22 this year. The last Tuesday in November and the first two Mondays in December are expected to be the other days FedEx moves the most volume.
- FedEx hopes to be ready for the flood of packages after "billions of dollars of investments" in e-commerce channels. Nevertheless, FedEx and other carriers could face challenges from a tight labor market. In the most recent quarter, higher labor costs and shortages impacted FedEx's bottom line by an estimated $320M.