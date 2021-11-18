Akoya Biosciences sinks to a post-IPO low
Nov. 18, 2021 3:50 PM ETAkoya Biosciences, Inc. (AKYA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- With the second biggest intra-day loss, the shares of Life sciences company Akoya Biosciences (AKYA -17.5%) have reached the lowest level since its IPO this year. Over 312M Akoya (NASDAQ:AKYA) shares have changed hands so far, more than double the 65-day average.
- As shown in the graph below, the stock had lost over 30% in value since the IPO that valued its common stock at $20 per share in mid-April. The gross proceeds from the offering reached ~$151.3M, Akoya (AKYA) said, announcing the completion of IPO several days later.
- Multiple Wall Street firms started their coverage with buy-equivalent ratings in May, and as recently as September, the stock recorded a weekly gain of ~47% becoming one of the best healthcare stocks for the period.