Crypto trading firm Copper is said to seek funds valuing it at $3B

Nov. 18, 2021 3:53 PM ETSoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
  • Copper.co, which helps facilitate crypto trading for financial institutions, is said in discussions with investors for funding that would value the company at about $3B.
  • London-based Copper is in talks with Tiger Global, Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and Accel to be a part of a $500M funding round, according to a Bloomberg report.
  • Copper says it has more than 400 clients including traders, wealth companies, private banks, crypto funds & family offices, according to its website.
  • In May, Copper said it secured a $50M Series B investment co-led by Dawn Capital and Target Global.
  • Earlier, KKR plans to back crypto platform Anchorage at $3B valuation: The Information.
