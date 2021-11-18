Intuit higher after earnings beat, boosted guidance
- Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.53 beats by $0.56; GAAP EPS of $0.82 beats by $0.68.
- Revenue of $2.01B (+52.3% Y/Y) beats by $200M.
- Increased Small Business and Self-Employed Group revenue 22 percent to $1.4 billion.
- Grew Online Ecosystem revenue 36 percent to $845 million.
- Reported Credit Karma revenue of $418 million, a quarterly record for the business.
- 2022 Outlook: Revenue of $12.165B to $12.3B vs. consensus of $12.3B, growth of approximately 26 to 28 percent, including Mailchimp as of Nov. 1 and a full year of Credit Karma.
- Excluding Mailchimp, revenue growth of 18 to 20 percent, up from previous guidance for growth of 15 to 16 percent.
- GAAP operating income of $2.441 billion to $2.501 billion, a decline of approximately 2 percent to flat, down from previous guidance for growth of 4 to 7 percent.
- Non-GAAP operating income of $4.370 billion to $4.430 billion, growth of approximately 25 to 27 percent, up from previous guidance for growth of 16 to 18 percent.
- GAAP diluted earnings per share of $7.00 to $7.16, a decline of approximately 7 to 5 percent, down from previous guidance of a decline of 1 percent to growth of 1 percent.
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $11.48 to $11.64 vs. consensus of $11.67, growth of approximately 18 to 20 percent, up from previous guidance for growth of 13 to 16 percent.