Intuit higher after earnings beat, boosted guidance

Nov. 18, 2021 4:20 PM ETIntuit Inc. (INTU)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor14 Comments
  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.53 beats by $0.56; GAAP EPS of $0.82 beats by $0.68.
  • Revenue of $2.01B (+52.3% Y/Y) beats by $200M.
  • Shares +8.12%.
  • Press Release
  • Increased Small Business and Self-Employed Group revenue 22 percent to $1.4 billion.
  • Grew Online Ecosystem revenue 36 percent to $845 million.
  • Reported Credit Karma revenue of $418 million, a quarterly record for the business.
  • 2022 Outlook: Revenue of $12.165B to $12.3B vs. consensus of $12.3B, growth of approximately 26 to 28 percent, including Mailchimp as of Nov. 1 and a full year of Credit Karma.
  • Excluding Mailchimp, revenue growth of 18 to 20 percent, up from previous guidance for growth of 15 to 16 percent.
  • GAAP operating income of $2.441 billion to $2.501 billion, a decline of approximately 2 percent to flat, down from previous guidance for growth of 4 to 7 percent.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $4.370 billion to $4.430 billion, growth of approximately 25 to 27 percent, up from previous guidance for growth of 16 to 18 percent.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $7.00 to $7.16, a decline of approximately 7 to 5 percent, down from previous guidance of a decline of 1 percent to growth of 1 percent.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $11.48 to $11.64 vs. consensus of $11.67, growth of approximately 18 to 20 percent, up from previous guidance for growth of 13 to 16 percent.
