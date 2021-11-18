Why did Petco stock drop today?

Nov. 18, 2021 4:21 PM ETWOOFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

abstract financial bar chart with uptrend line graph on blue colour background

champc/iStock via Getty Images

  • Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ:WOOF) fell 13.27% after the retailer's Q3 earnings report disappointed.
  • Investors appear to have overlooked the earnings beat and guidance lift to focus on the margin pressures in play.
  • On Wall Street, Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink says the firm has lower conviction on raising estimates on WOOF due to the supply chain costs and Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem says an "over-reactive" to the margin line contributed to today's decline.
  • Dig further into the Petco Q3 earnings report.
