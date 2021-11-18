New York Mortgage Trust to redeem all outstanding 7.75% Series B Preferred Stock

  • New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) will redeem all 3,156,087 of the outstanding shares of its 7.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock on December 18, 2021 at a cash redemption price of $25.00/share.
  • Dividends on the shares of Series B Preferred Stock will cease to accrue on the Redemption Date. The Redemption Price will be paid on December 20, 2021.
  • Shares of the Series B Preferred Stock are currently listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "NYMTP."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.