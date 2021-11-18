New York Mortgage Trust to redeem all outstanding 7.75% Series B Preferred Stock
- New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) will redeem all 3,156,087 of the outstanding shares of its 7.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock on December 18, 2021 at a cash redemption price of $25.00/share.
- Dividends on the shares of Series B Preferred Stock will cease to accrue on the Redemption Date. The Redemption Price will be paid on December 20, 2021.
- Shares of the Series B Preferred Stock are currently listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "NYMTP."