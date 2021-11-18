Williams-Sonoma EPS beats by $0.22, beats on revenue

Nov. 18, 2021 4:22 PM ETWilliams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.32 beats by $0.22; GAAP EPS of $3.29 beats by $0.13.
  • Revenue of $2.05B (+16.5% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
  • Shares -7.4%.
  • Press Release
  • Comparable brand revenue growth of 16.9%, accelerating 2YR comp of 41.3%.
  • Operating margin of 16.1%; Q3 Non-GAAP operating margin expansion of 60bps to 16.3%.
  • Maintaining strong liquidity position of $657 million in cash and over $788 million in operating cash flow, enabling the company to repurchase an additional $201 million in shares in the third quarter and over $650 million year-to-date and to pay over $135 million in dividends.
  • Outlook: Given the strength of our business year-to-date and the macro trends that we believe will continue to benefit our business for the long-term, we are raising our fiscal year 2021 outlook to 22% to 23% net revenue growth and non-GAAP operating margin between 16.9% to 17.1%.
