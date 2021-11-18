Farfetch nosedives after revenue miss, higher shipping costs cause margins to fall
Nov. 18, 2021 4:29 PM ETFarfetch Limited (FTCH)By: SA News Team8 Comments
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) shares plummet as the online retailer posts revenue of $582.6M, misses by $8.7M, and adjusted EPS of -$0.14, beats by $0.02.
- Digital platform gross merchandise value rises 23% Y/Y and is up 97% on a 2-year basis, while group GMV exceeded $1B, up 28% Y/Y and over double compared to Q3 2019. Active consumers rose 31% and the average order value increased $19 to $593.
- Gross profit margin fell 450 bps to 43.3% as cost of revenue increased 44.5%, while revenue grew 33.1%. The higher cost of revenue was driven by an increase in subsidized shipping and higher duties costs, as well as an increase in first party costs of goods sold.
- “We are seeing strong industry traction behind our platform strategy. Over 1,400 brands and retailers are not only listing more luxury products than ever, but also driving record media solutions revenue in recognition of our highly valuable customers," commented CEO José Neves.
- Shares are down 25.42% AH.
- Q4 Outlook: Digital Platform GMV growth of 18% to 22% Y/Y, Brand Platform GMV growth of 20% to 25% Y/Y, and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $40M.
- Farfetch was up 19% over the last month ahead of the earnings announcement following a deal with Richemont.