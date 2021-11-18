Workday agrees to acquire VNDLY; announces promotions
Nov. 18, 2021 4:33 PM ETWorkday, Inc. (WDAY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) has agreed to acquire VNDLY for consideration of ~$510M, consisting principally of cash.
- The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Workday's fiscal year 2022, ending Jan. 31, 2022.
- VNDLY specializes in cloud-based external workforce and vendor management technology. The acquisition will enable Workday to provide organizations with a unified workforce optimization solution that will help them manage all types of workers.
- As part of the agreement, Workday will continue to partner with and invest in VNDLY's expansive managed services provider network to deliver critical service capabilities to customers. In addition, VNDLY will continue to support and integrate with third party HR, finance, IT, and legal systems.
- In other news, Workday reported its Q3 results today, topping both earnings and revenue estimates.
- The software firm has also announced the promotions of Doug Robinson to co-president and Barbara Larson to Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
- WDAY -7.39% AH