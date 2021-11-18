BRP to acquire Brush Creek Partners
Nov. 18, 2021 4:34 PM ETBRP Group, Inc. (BRP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- BRP (NASDAQ:BRP) through its indirect subsidiary entered into an agreement to acquire substantially all the assets of Kansas City, Missouri-based Brush Creek thereby adding ~$3.3M in revenue.
- Brush Creek Partners, also operating as “bcp tech,” is a leading provider of commercial insurance, technology risk management and due diligence solutions for emerging market and middle-market clients in various high growth industries.
- Partnership is expected to close on Dec.7.
- With clients ranging from pre-revenue startups to multi-national corporations, Brush Creek Partners has delivered an impressive track record of revenue growth by offering an innovative and resource-driven approach to risk management, enabling its clients to mitigate the unique risks facing their businesses.
- With this, BRP's total revenue from 2021 announced partnerships to $201M.