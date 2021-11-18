Connect Biopharma says atopic dermatitis study for lead asset met main goal

  • Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) announced that its lead candidate CBP-201 met the primary efficacy endpoint in a Phase 2 study involving adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).
  • Based on a scale measuring the disease progression called Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI), the 226-patient placebo-controlled study achieved the primary efficacy endpoint with statistical significance.
  • Across all three study arms at 300mg Q2W, 150mg Q2W, or 300mg every four weeks (Q4W), the EASI scores were statistically superior to placebo from baseline to Week 16.
  • In the CBP-201 300mg Q2W arm, the treatment was better than the placebo across other key secondary efficacy endpoints too.
  • There was a favorable safety profile for the subcutaneously administered drug with a similar incidence of side effects leading to study drug discontinuation across treatment and placebo arms.
  • Detailed trial results will be disclosed at a conference call in January 2022, the company said. A Phase 3 trial is expected to begin in mid-2022.
  • Read more on upcoming milestones for Connect (CNTB) as announced by the management in August.
