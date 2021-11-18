Williams-Sonoma sees strong growth across brands; shares down after earnings topper

Nov. 18, 2021

  • Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) points to strong growth across brands in Q3 with e-commerce sales accounting for 67% of the tally for the quarter. Comparable brand revenue growth was up 22.5% at West Elm at 22.5%, 15.9% at Pottery Barn at 15.9%, 16.9% at Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and 7.6% for the Williams Sonoma brand.
  • The retailer reported a non-GAAP operating margin that was 60 bps higher than a year ago at 16.3% of sales vs. 15.6% consensus.
  • Guidance from WSM is for FY22 revenue growth of 22% to 23% and 23% and a non-GAAP operating margin of between 16.9% to 17.1%.
  • Shares of Williams-Sonoma (WSM) are down 5.54% in after-hours trading amid some concerns that the inventory tally was not high enough at the end of the quarter. The share price drop cuts into the 16% six-week gain in front of the report.
