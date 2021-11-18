SEC proposes rule to enable transparency in securities lending market
Nov. 18, 2021 4:58 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission publish proposed Exchange Act Rule 10c-1, which would require security lenders to provide the material terms of securities lending transactions to a registered national securities association, such as the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.
- The registered national securities association would then make the material terms available to the public.
- As of now, "the securities lending market is opaque," said SEC Chairman Gary Gensler. "I believe this proposal would bring securities lending out of the dark."
- Public comment on the proposal will remain open for 30 days following its publication in the Federal Register.
- "The proposal focuses on the need for transparency in the securities lending market and further satisfies the Commission's Congressional mandate to promulgate rules that are designed to provide such transparency to this market," said David Saltiel, division of trading and markets acting director at the SEC.
