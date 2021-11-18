PennyMac chief operating officer to leave company at year-end

Financial planning for home loan rate, Real estate concept

thianchai sitthikongsak/Moment via Getty Images

  • Andrew S. Chang will step down from his roles of senior managing director and chief operating officer of both PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT), on Dec. 31, 2021 to pursue other interests.
  • PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) also disclosed that it repurchased 225,000 shares of its common stock from Kurland Family Investments LLC for ~$14M. After the transaction, KFI beneficially owns less than 35,00 shares of PFSI stock that KFI intends to use for a charitable donation.
  • PennyMac Financial (PFSI) was founded by Stan Kurland in 2008. He died in January 2021 from COVID complications.
