Petrobras to raise capex to $60B-$70B in 2022-26 plan

Oil rig platform

Brasil2/iStock via Getty Images

  • Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) likely will raise its 2022-26 capital spending plan to $60B-$70B from the current $55B program for the 2021-25 period, with a major focus on exploration and production in Brazil's pre-salt area, Reuters reports.
  • While the company is raising capex volumes, the figures are below the company's 2020-24 plan forecast of $75.7B.
  • Petrobras does not expect higher capex numbers to affect debt ratios, with the target for gross debt seen at ~$60B, according to the report.
  • The 2022-26 plan is in final phase of preparation and is expected to be released on November 25.
  • To conserve cash because of COVID-19, Petrobras cut capex by 27% last year.
