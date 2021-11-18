Petrobras to raise capex to $60B-$70B in 2022-26 plan - Reuters
Nov. 18, 2021 5:07 PM ETPetróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) likely will raise its 2022-26 capital spending plan to $60B-$70B from the current $55B program for the 2021-25 period, with a major focus on exploration and production in Brazil's pre-salt area, Reuters reports.
- While the company is raising capex volumes, the figures are below the company's 2020-24 plan forecast of $75.7B.
- Petrobras does not expect higher capex numbers to affect debt ratios, with the target for gross debt seen at ~$60B, according to the report.
- The 2022-26 plan is in final phase of preparation and is expected to be released on November 25.
- To conserve cash because of COVID-19, Petrobras cut capex by 27% last year.