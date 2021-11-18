Barings BDC prices offering of $350M unsecured notes
Nov. 18, 2021 6:02 PM ETBarings BDC Inc (BBDC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) has priced an offering of $350M of its 3.300% unsecured notes due 2026.
- The notes, maturing on November 23, 2026, may be redeemed in whole or in part at Barings BDC's option at any time at par plus a "make-whole" premium.
- Offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021.
- Net proceeds from the offering will be used to repay indebtedness under the firm's senior secured revolving credit facility with ING Capital, make investments in portfolio companies in accordance with its investment objectives and for the general corporate purposes.