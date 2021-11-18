Magellan Midstream seeks to expand Kansas-to-Colorado refined products pipeline

steel long pipes in crude oil factory during sunset

kodda/iStock via Getty Images

  • Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP -1%) says it has launched an open season to assess firm customer interest in the potential expansion of its refined petroleum products pipeline system from Kansas to Colorado.
  • Magellan is exploring an expansion of its 450-mile pipeline segment that runs from El Dorado, Kan., to Denver, Colo., by 5K bbl/day to a total capacity of 65K bbl/day through some new pumping stations and incremental pumping capabilities.
  • The company says an expansion would provide the Colorado market additional access to refined products from Midcontinent and Gulf Coast refineries.
  • Magellan says the higher capacity could be available by late 2022 following the addition of incremental pumping capabilities.
  • "Higher gasoline demand will be a tailwind for Magellan Midstream," HFIR MLPs writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.