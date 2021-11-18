Magellan Midstream seeks to expand Kansas-to-Colorado refined products pipeline
Nov. 18, 2021 2:22 PM ETMagellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP -1%) says it has launched an open season to assess firm customer interest in the potential expansion of its refined petroleum products pipeline system from Kansas to Colorado.
- Magellan is exploring an expansion of its 450-mile pipeline segment that runs from El Dorado, Kan., to Denver, Colo., by 5K bbl/day to a total capacity of 65K bbl/day through some new pumping stations and incremental pumping capabilities.
- The company says an expansion would provide the Colorado market additional access to refined products from Midcontinent and Gulf Coast refineries.
- Magellan says the higher capacity could be available by late 2022 following the addition of incremental pumping capabilities.
- "Higher gasoline demand will be a tailwind for Magellan Midstream," HFIR MLPs writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.