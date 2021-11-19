Semrush prices 5M-share offering at $20.50
Nov. 19, 2021 12:38 AM ET By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Semrush Holdings (NYSE:SEMR) has priced its public offering of 5M shares of Class A common stock, consisting of 4M shares to be issued by the company and 1M by existing stockholders of Semrush, at $20.50/share.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 750K shares.
- Net proceeds will be used to invest further in sales and marketing activities, to fund R&D efforts, and for general corporate purposes.
- Closing date is November 23, 2021.
- The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by selling stockholders.
