Semrush prices 5M-share offering at $20.50

Nov. 19, 2021

  • Semrush Holdings (NYSE:SEMR) has priced its public offering of 5M shares of Class A common stock, consisting of 4M shares to be issued by the company and 1M by existing stockholders of Semrush, at $20.50/share.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 750K shares.
  • Net proceeds will be used to invest further in sales and marketing activities, to fund R&D efforts, and for general corporate purposes.
  • Closing date is November 23, 2021.
  • The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by selling stockholders.
