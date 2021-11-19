The9 Limited's reports NFTSTAR 180,000 pre-registered users
Nov. 19, 2021 6:54 AM ETThe9 Limited (NCTY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) trading up 4% PM announces that following the recent signing of partnering stars, its NFT community and trading platform NFTSTAR (www.nftstar.com) has proliferated to 180,000 pre-registered users from 176 countries and will be launched on December 17, 2021.
NFTSTAR is a NFT community and trading platform for users to purchase, trade, and interactive activities.
The major transaction contents of the platform are NFT collections developed with global superstar licensed IPs and each NFT collectible has a unique record on the blockchain, and the users will obtain the ownership of the unique NFT collectible through purchase on the platform, or through trading on NFTSTAR's marketplace.