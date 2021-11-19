Apple Hospitality REIT acquires three hotel portfolio for $126M

  • Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) acquired a portfolio of three hotels for a total purchase price of $126M.
  • Portfolio consists of the existing Hilton Garden Inn Fort Worth Medical Center, Texas, for a total purchase price of $29.5M, the existing and recently renovated Homewood Suites by Hilton Fort Worth Medical Center in Texas, for a total purchase price of $21.5M and the existing 243-room Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Portland Pearl District in Oregon, for a total purchase price of $75M.
  • Post these acquisitions, the Apple Hospitality portfolio includes 219 hotels with 28,747 guest rooms geographically diversified across 36 states.
