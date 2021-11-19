Apple Hospitality REIT acquires three hotel portfolio for $126M
Nov. 19, 2021 7:23 AM ETApple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) acquired a portfolio of three hotels for a total purchase price of $126M.
- Portfolio consists of the existing Hilton Garden Inn Fort Worth Medical Center, Texas, for a total purchase price of $29.5M, the existing and recently renovated Homewood Suites by Hilton Fort Worth Medical Center in Texas, for a total purchase price of $21.5M and the existing 243-room Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Portland Pearl District in Oregon, for a total purchase price of $75M.
- Post these acquisitions, the Apple Hospitality portfolio includes 219 hotels with 28,747 guest rooms geographically diversified across 36 states.
- With a Bullish rating, SA Contributor True Orion recently wrote that, "Apple Hospitality REIT: Growth Will Bear Fruit"