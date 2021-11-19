Chimerix announces positive ONC201 data in brain cancer

Nov. 19, 2021 7:48 AM ETChimerix, Inc. (CMRX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Brain Tumor

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

  • Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) announces positive data from its 50-patient efficacy analysis of ONC201 for the treatment of recurrent H3 K27M-mutant diffuse midline glioma (DMG). Key data highlights are as follows:
  • Response Assessment in Neuro-Oncology Criteria for High Grade Gliomas criteria:
  • Overall response rate (ORR): 20% (95% CI: 10 – 34%); including one complete response
  • Median duration of response (DOR): 11.2 months (95% CI: 3.8 – not reached)
  • Median time to response: 8.3 months (range: 1.9 – 15.9)
  • Disease control rate: 40% (95% CI: 26 – 55%)
  • Progression-free survival: 35% (95% CI: 21 – 49%) at 6 months; 30% (95% CI: 17 – 44%) at 12 months.
  • Response Assessment in Neuro-Oncology Criteria for Low Grade Gliomas criteria: ORR 26% (95% CI: 15 – 40%)
  • Among evaluable patients (those receiving at least 4mg of dexamethasone daily at baseline), 46.7% achieved at least a 50% confirmed reduction in corticosteroid dose
  • Overall survival was 57% at 12 months and 35% at 24 months.
  • One serious adverse event was attributed by an investigator as possibly related to ONC201.
  • Recurrent H3 K27M-mutant glioma is a brain cancer with a particularly poor prognosis.
