Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reports 58% occupancy for Nov.14 week
Nov. 19, 2021 7:55 AM ETPebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) reported 58% occupancy for its hotels and resorts for the week ended Nov.14; it marks the highest level since the week ended Aug.1
- PEB's resorts ran at 61% occupancy and a $374 average rate, and they continue to maintain significant ADR premiums to the same 2019 periods.
- For the weekend started Nov. 12, PEB's hotels and resorts ran at 72% occupancy, the highest level in 2021 led by its unique lifestyle resorts and improving leisure demand across portfolio including urban hotels; PEB's resorts achieved an 85% occupancy.
- The company expects November's performance, while still recovering, to be lower than October due to normal seasonal weakness, the Thanksgiving holiday and one less weekend.
- With leisure weekend occupancy demand remaining healthy across most of 2021, weekday occupancy is also indicating recovery in business travel which started to grow in October; bookings, group leads and future patterns indicating strength head into 2022.
- Post its Avalon Bed & Breakfast and Duval Gardens acquisition, Pebblebrook has total liquidity of ~$805M, includes cash on hand of ~$160M with $644.2M available on its $650M credit facility.
- It has no meaningful loans maturing until 4Q22.