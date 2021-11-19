Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reports 58% occupancy for Nov.14 week

Nov. 19, 2021 7:55 AM ETPebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) reported 58% occupancy for its hotels and resorts for the week ended Nov.14; it marks the highest level since the week ended Aug.1
  • PEB's resorts ran at 61% occupancy and a $374 average rate, and they continue to maintain significant ADR premiums to the same 2019 periods.
  • For the weekend started Nov. 12, PEB's hotels and resorts ran at 72% occupancy, the highest level in 2021 led by its unique lifestyle resorts and improving leisure demand across portfolio including urban hotels; PEB's resorts achieved an 85% occupancy.
  • The company expects November's performance, while still recovering, to be lower than October due to normal seasonal weakness, the Thanksgiving holiday and one less weekend.

  • With leisure weekend occupancy demand remaining healthy across most of 2021, weekday occupancy is also indicating recovery in business travel which started to grow in October; bookings, group leads and future patterns indicating strength head into 2022.

  • Post its Avalon Bed & Breakfast and Duval Gardens acquisition, Pebblebrook has total liquidity of ~$805M, includes cash on hand of ~$160M with $644.2M available on its $650M credit facility.
  • It has no meaningful loans maturing until 4Q22.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.