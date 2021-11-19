Intuit stocks jumps 12% after earnings, Goldman sets Street-high target

  • Goldman Sachs boosts its rating on Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) to Buy from Neutral after strong results and guidance.
  • Analyst Kash Rangan is also upping the price target to a Street-hight $840 from $535 per share.
  • The stock is up 12% in before-hours trading.
  • Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Piper Sandler and KeyCorp, who all have top ratings on the stock, also boosted price targets today.
  • "We believe that Intuit will approach F24 with $17bn of revs and ~38-40% operating margins, similar to Adobe in FY21 at $16bn of revs and mid-40%s operating margins at 1.8x the market cap," Rangan writes in a note. "At $686 AH, INTU trades at 53x our CY22 EPS estimates, a slight premium to peers MSFT, ADBE, CRM at an average of 49x."
  • He adds that he has "conviction that Intuit has multiple years of durable high-teens revenue growth coupled with 20%+ profit growth ahead of it."
  • Shares are already up 66% for the year before today's premarket move.
  • SA contributor Beersheba Research likes the company but says today the valuation looks rich.
