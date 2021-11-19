Tapestry attracts bull rating from Argus with momentum building

Nov. 19, 2021 7:58 AM ETTapestry, Inc. (TPR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Creative glowing forex chart with digital grid

peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Argus upgrades Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) to a Buy rating after having it lined up at Hold.
  • Analyst Kristina Ruggeri and team have a favorable view of Tapestry's (TPR) direct-to-consumer sales model and its efforts to expand internationally and attract younger customers. "We also like its use of data analytics to better understand customer preferences, which has improved marketing and led to stronger sales," read the note.
  • Tapestry (TPR)is noted to have responded to higher input costs and supply chain issues through price increases and reduced discounting.
  • Argus hikes its FY22 EPS estimate on TPR to $3.48 and assigns a price target of $54 vs. the average analyst PT of $55.35.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.