Tapestry attracts bull rating from Argus with momentum building
Nov. 19, 2021 7:58 AM ETTapestry, Inc. (TPR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Argus upgrades Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) to a Buy rating after having it lined up at Hold.
- Analyst Kristina Ruggeri and team have a favorable view of Tapestry's (TPR) direct-to-consumer sales model and its efforts to expand internationally and attract younger customers. "We also like its use of data analytics to better understand customer preferences, which has improved marketing and led to stronger sales," read the note.
- Tapestry (TPR)is noted to have responded to higher input costs and supply chain issues through price increases and reduced discounting.
- Argus hikes its FY22 EPS estimate on TPR to $3.48 and assigns a price target of $54 vs. the average analyst PT of $55.35.