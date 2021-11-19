Pfizer to apply for EU authorization of COVID-19 pill - Reuters
Nov. 19, 2021 8:05 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) plans to apply for a European authorization of its experimental antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 today, German weekly Wirtschaftswoche said, citing sources close to the EMA and company, Reuters reports.
- The paper also said that acting German health minister Jens Spahn plans to buy Pfizer's medicine.
- "The health ministry is in contact with Pfizer regarding a possible procurement of the antiviral drug Paxlovid," Wirtschaftswoche quoted a ministry's spokesperson as saying.
- Earlier, according to Reuters, Canada plans to authorize use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.