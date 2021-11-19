Zendesk continues slide after downgrade at Cowen on Momentive deal

Nov. 19, 2021

SF Mayor Ed Lee Attends Opening Of Cloud Based IT Company In San Francisco

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) fell 1.8% in premarket trading after dropping 5% yesterday after Cowen downgraded the company to market perform, citing its plan to purchase SurveyMonkey parent Momentive (NASDAQ:MNTV).
  • "We hope ZEN can prove skeptics wrong, but we think it will take some time & thus we see the acq being an overhang on shares for some time," Cowen analyst Derrick Wood wrote in a note. Wood cut ZEN price target to $115 from $140.
  • Zendesk has dropped 20% since announcing Momentive (MNTV) purchase late last month, which initially caused several analysts to downgrade Zendesk. Zendesk held an analyst/investor day yesterday, where investors expected the company would give a better explanation of its MNTV purchase.
  • Yesterday, Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow echoed similar sentiment to Cowen.
  • "We continue to believe that Zendesk’s standalone positioning is favorable, but we expect an overhang to remain on the stock until the proposed acquisition of Momentive reaches a conclusion," Winslow wrote in a report (rates neutral, PT $115).
  • Some Momentive (MNTV) holders were also disappointed with the price of the acquisition and holder Legion Partners is reportedly opposed to the deal.
