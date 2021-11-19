Workday dips despite solid Q3 performance, raised outlook
Nov. 19, 2021 8:21 AM ETWorkday, Inc. (WDAY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares are trading -7.78% pre-market despite a strong quarterly performance.
- Q3 revenue grew 20% Y/Y to $1.33B, topping analysts estimates. Subscription revenue was up 21.0% Y/Y to $1.17B, with total subscription revenue backlog totaling $10.97B (+23.7% Y/Y).
- The software firm reported basic and diluted net income per share of $0.17 vs. a basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.10 in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $1.10, also beating analysts estimates.
- Chano Fernandez, co-CEO of Workday, commented, "In the third quarter, we continued to see increased demand exceed our expectations, with more global organizations selecting our products to manage their people and finances and existing customers expanding their Workday footprint. As we look to the future, we will continue to accelerate our investments in our go-to-market efforts and our people, who are so critical to our success. We are well positioned with a strong foundation heading into fiscal 2023."
- As of October 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities stood at $3.55B.
- Based on the strong Q3 results, the company has raised its FY'22 outlook. For subscription revenue, Workday lifted its full-year estimate to be in the range of $4.533B to $4.535B, representing ~20% growth. Full-year non-GAAP operating margins is estimated to be 22%.
- For Q4, the firm expects subscription revenue of $1.216B to $1.218B, 21% growth, and non-GAAP operating margins of 16%.
- In other news, Workday has agreed to acquire external workforce management startup VNDLY.