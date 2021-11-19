BRT Apartments amends credit facility
Nov. 19, 2021 8:20 AM ETBRT Apartments Corp. (BRT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) entered into an amended credit facility with VNB New York, Valley National Bank affiliate wherein the company will be allowed to borrow up to $35M and up to a potential $60M for the acquisition of multi-family properties.
- The facility bears an annual interest rate of 25 basis points over the prime rate with a floor of 3.50%, matures in three years.
- From the total amount, $15M may be used for operating expenses; net proceeds received from the sale, financing or refinancing of BRT’s wholly-owned properties are required to be used to repay amounts outstanding under the facility.