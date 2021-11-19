HEXO, IDEX and DPW among pre market gainers
- Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) +101% after Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for candidate
- Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) +29% on EV charging contract
- Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) +26% on FDA Orphan Drug tag for GC012F
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) +19% on Q3 results
- UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) +18% as principal shareholder terminates secondary offering
- Ault Global Holdings (NYSE:DPW) +14% completion of $200M at-the-market capital raise
- Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) +13% on FQ1 results
- Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) +7%.
- Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) +7% announces positive preclinical data from new vectorized anti-HER2 antibody program at the 26th society for neuro-oncology annual meeting
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) +7% FIVE EV crossover debuts to the world and wins ‘Top SUV’ title at the 2021 LA auto show’s ZEVAS awards
- Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) +7%.
- Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) +7%.
- OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) +6% on Q3 results
- HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) +5%.
- IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) +5%.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) +5%.