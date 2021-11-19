Astra Space falls again with LV0007 launch pushed back for fourth time
Nov. 19, 2021 8:35 AM ETAstra Space, Inc. (ASTR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) is down another 6.15% premarket after falling 4.40% yesterday.
- The company has now delayed its LV0007 flight for a fourth time and has set a new launch window for early as tonight. The launch is a test mission for the U.S. military with a dummy payload.
- Interest in Astra Space has shot up on Reddit's WallStreetBets over the last week.
- Astra Space was on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch back on November 5 when the launch drama began.