FTAC Zeus Acquisition prices $350M IPO
Nov. 19, 2021 8:36 AM ETFTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (ZING), ZINGU, ZINGWBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- FTAC Zeus Acquisition (ZING) has priced its upsized initial public offering (IPO) of 35M units at $10/units, for gross proceeds to the company of $350M.
- Each unit will consist of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock at $11.50/share.
- The units will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "ZINGU" from November 19, 2021. The Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "ZING" and "ZINGW," respectively.
- Offering is expected to close on or about November 23, 2021.
- Underwriter has been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,250,000 units at the IPO price to cover over-allotments.
- FTAC Zeus Acquisition is an SPAC led by Daniel Cohen as Chairman of the Board and Ryan Gilbert as President and Chief Executive Officer. The company will focus on acquiring or merging with one or more technology and financial services technology companies.