Ault Global completes $200M at-the-market equity offering
Nov. 19, 2021 9:14 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Ault Global (NYSE:DPW) has completed its $200M at-the-market equity offering.
- The company sold shares of its common stock at an average price of $3.81 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $200M.
- Net proceeds from the offering will be used for expansion of its data center business and Bitcoin mining operations, inclusive of purchases of recently announced Antminers from Bitmain; financing of possible acquisitions of companies and/or technologies; financing of its emerging electric vehicle charger and energy storage business; investments through its California licensed finance lender; and working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Milton Ault, III, the company’s Executive Chairman, stated, "In 2017, we outlined a plan, and we believe we have delivered and continue to execute on that plan. We have worked to drive long-term revenue growth and improved bottom-line results. In addition, we have achieved our goal of eliminating much of our debt directly from proceeds from the ATM equity offering. We believe we are well-positioned to grow revenue, profitability, and cash flow over the next three to five years. Further, we have no plans, at this time, for an additional ATM equity offering."
- DPW +16.95% pre-market
- Yesterday, Ault Global subsidiary signed deals to purchase 16,000 Bitcoin miners