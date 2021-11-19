Michael Saylor: We're going to keep stacking Bitcoin forever, gold is losing the war

Bitcoin Conference Draws Cryptocurrency Fans To Miami

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

  • MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor said Friday that his company would continue to buy Bitcoin (BTC-USD) into the foreseeable future, looking to take advantage as wider mainstream acceptance of the cryptocurrency drives the price higher over time.
  • "We're going to keep stacking forever," the chief executive of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) told CNBC.
  • Saylor, whose company provides business intelligence software but has also become a high-profile accumulator of Bitcoin (BTC-USD), argued that growing acceptance of crypto and the specter of inflation underpin a long-term bull case for the asset class.
  • "Crypto's gone mainstream. ... Inflation's gone mainstream," he said.
  • Saylor also pointed to growing clarity on the regulatory front for making cryptocurrency more acceptable to a wider group of potential buyers.
  • The MicroStrategy CEO acknowledged that Bitcoin (BTC-USD) continues to show bouts of volatility, like the declines that have taken it off of recent all-time highs.
  • However, he attributes these price swings to exchange leverage, high volatility in certain parts of the crypto market and the novelty of the asset class in general.
  • Saylor noted that many aspects of the crypto revolution remain "murky" and will require the market to "sort out what they mean."
  • That said, Saylor argued that there has been a clear call in the financial system for a digital dollar and for a digital asset that provides a store of value, a role he believes Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fills.
  • The MicroStrategy CEO added that a "war" currently exists between Bitcoin on one side and silver and gold on the other to become the non-sovereign store of value.
  • "It's pretty clear that Bitcoin is winning. Gold is losing," he said.
  • Using iShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:IAU) as a proxy for gold, the market action of the past six months supports Saylor's assertion.
  • While BTC-USD has come off its peak in the past couple of weeks, it remains higher by nearly 53% over the past six months. IAU has been largely flat over that time, while the S&P 500 has shown a 15% advance:

