Roku plans more than 50 original shows over two years in content push - WSJ

Nov. 19, 2021

Roku sign and logo on the modern facade of consumer electronics and broadcast media company headquarters in Silicon Valley

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has considerably bigger ambitions on the original content front, with plans to develop more than 50 original shows in the coming two years, the WSJ says.
  • It's looking to better monetize the 155 million people living in Roku households - about half of whom currently watch The Roku Channel, the focus of its originals push in the past couple of years.
  • Roku stock is up 1.6% premarket.
  • The Roku Channel is a clear focus in the company's shift toward owned content: Roku sells less than 30% of the ads for other apps on its platform, but 100% of ads for those watching The Roku Channel.
  • As for investment, Roku says the programs will have basic-cable type budgets - somewhat lower than the cost of prestige programming seen on streaming rivals such as HBO Max (NYSE:T), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) or Apple TV (NASDAQ:AAPL), based on company research showing that free ad-supported TV (FAST) can be successful at lower budgets than subscription video-on-demand.
  • Roku is seeking "ad-friendly" shows appealing to the 18-49 age demographic, including scripted comedy and drama in half-hour, hour and feature formats, leaning toward serials, as well as unscripted shows.
  • Following some analyst pullback after a rough earnings report, Guggenheim said yesterday that there's a buying opportunity in a stock set to reclaim its swagger.
