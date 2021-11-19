NetEase, JD.com gain on Hang Seng inclusion
Nov. 19, 2021 9:29 AM ET By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) are higher premarket in U.S. trading - up 2.9% and up 1.6% respectively - on news they'll be included in Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index.
- That come despite worries they could be left out again amid ongoing crackdowns from China on the tech industry that Hang Seng tracks.
- Hang Seng has lagged most global peers this year, falling 23%.
- New additions are bringing the index to 64 constituents from a previous 60 - part of an aim to expand the index to 80 by mid-2022, and eventually up to 100 companies.