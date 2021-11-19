NetEase, JD.com gain on Hang Seng inclusion

Nov. 19, 2021 9:29 AM ETNetEase, Inc. (NTES), JDBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) are higher premarket in U.S. trading - up 2.9% and up 1.6% respectively - on news they'll be included in Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index.
  • That come despite worries they could be left out again amid ongoing crackdowns from China on the tech industry that Hang Seng tracks.
  • Hang Seng has lagged most global peers this year, falling 23%.
  • New additions are bringing the index to 64 constituents from a previous 60 - part of an aim to expand the index to 80 by mid-2022, and eventually up to 100 companies.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.