Senate progressives oppose Fed Chair Jerome Powell's renomination - Politico
Nov. 19, 2021 9:39 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor11 Comments
- As President Joe Biden's decision on who the next Fed boss will be closes in this weekend, Senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Jeff Merkley believe Fed Chairman Jerome Powell should not be renominated, Politico reports.
- The Senate progressives highlight that Powell "refuses to recognize climate change as an urgent and systemic economic threat."
- "President Biden must appoint a Fed char who will ensure the Fed is fulfilling its mandate to safeguard our financial system and shares the Administration's view that fighting climate change is the responsibility of every policymaker," they told Politico. "That person is not Jerome Powell."
- Recall in September that Senator Elizabeth Warren called Powell a "dangerous man," opposing his renomination.
- On the other hand, Fed Governor Lael Brainard, who is seen as a potential candidate for Biden's pick as Fed Chair, "would be a massive gamble," Quill Intelligence CEO and Chief Strategist Danielle DiMartino Booth writes in a tweet on Wednesday. "A shift away from the continuity at the Fed that Powell represents would likely roil the markets."
- In addition, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin looks to meet with Brainard and have a follow-up talk with Powell; Manchin and Powell spoke by Phone on Wednesday about inflation, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
- Earlier this month, Powell and Brainard were seen at the White House.
- Towards the end of August, progressives urged Biden to replace Powell as Fed chair.
