Alnylam outlines 2022 product and pipeline goals as part of R&D day

3d illustration of a part of RNA chain from which the deoxyribonucleic acid or DNA is composed

Christoph Burgstedt/iStock via Getty Images

  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) says it plans to launch vutrisiran for hATTR amyloidosis in the U.S. early next year following anticipated FDA approval.
  • The biotech anticipates approval of the drug in Europe in mid-2022.
  • Alnylam will begin a phase 3 study of the drug in Stargardt Disease study in late 2022.
  • The biotech anticipates both submitting an IND and starting a phase 1 study in late 2022 for ALN-TTRsc04 for ATTR amyloidosis.
  • Alnylam plans to complete enrollment in a phase 2 study of lumasiran for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 to lower urinary oxalate levels in late 2022.
  • A phase 2 trial of zilebesiran for hypertension is expected to complete enrollment in mid-2022 with top-line results anticipated in late 2022.
  • Alnylam also plans to initiate a phase 1 study of ALN-APP in early-onset Alzheimer's early next year with top-line results in late 2022.
  • A news report his week said that Alnylam is a potential acquisition target by Novartis (NVS +0.3%).
