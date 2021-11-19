Alnylam outlines 2022 product and pipeline goals as part of R&D day
Nov. 19, 2021 10:00 AM ETAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)NVSBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) says it plans to launch vutrisiran for hATTR amyloidosis in the U.S. early next year following anticipated FDA approval.
- The biotech anticipates approval of the drug in Europe in mid-2022.
- Alnylam will begin a phase 3 study of the drug in Stargardt Disease study in late 2022.
- The biotech anticipates both submitting an IND and starting a phase 1 study in late 2022 for ALN-TTRsc04 for ATTR amyloidosis.
- Alnylam plans to complete enrollment in a phase 2 study of lumasiran for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 to lower urinary oxalate levels in late 2022.
- A phase 2 trial of zilebesiran for hypertension is expected to complete enrollment in mid-2022 with top-line results anticipated in late 2022.
- Alnylam also plans to initiate a phase 1 study of ALN-APP in early-onset Alzheimer's early next year with top-line results in late 2022.
- A news report his week said that Alnylam is a potential acquisition target by Novartis (NVS +0.3%).