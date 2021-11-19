WeWork gains after added as a new best idea long at Hedgeye

  • WeWork (NYSE:WE) rose 3% after Hedgeye added it as a new best idea long.
  • WeWork (WE) EBITDAR could more than double y/y in FY22, which may lead to a more than 2x in the stock price, according to Hedgeye analyst Rob Simone.
  • This degree of growth would also likely result in WE hitting adj. EBITDA breakeven from an EBITDA loss run-rate well over ~$1.2B currently.
  • Hedgeye to host a present on WE idea on Nov. 23.
  • Last month, WeWork pops in first session after SPAC deal that came two years after failed IPO.
