WeWork gains after added as a new best idea long at Hedgeye
Nov. 19, 2021 9:54 AM ETWeWork Inc. (WE)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor5 Comments
- WeWork (NYSE:WE) rose 3% after Hedgeye added it as a new best idea long.
- WeWork (WE) EBITDAR could more than double y/y in FY22, which may lead to a more than 2x in the stock price, according to Hedgeye analyst Rob Simone.
- This degree of growth would also likely result in WE hitting adj. EBITDA breakeven from an EBITDA loss run-rate well over ~$1.2B currently.
- Hedgeye to host a present on WE idea on Nov. 23.
