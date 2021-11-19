Health Canada authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years
Nov. 19, 2021
- Pfizer (PFE +2.2%) and BioNTech (BNTX +3.7%) announce that Health Canada has authorized COMIRNATY, the companies' COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to under 12 years of age.
- For this age group, the vaccine is to be administered in a two-dose regimen of 10-μg doses given three weeks apart.
- Health Canada's decision is based on data from a Phase 2/3 trial which showed that the immune response in children 5 to 11 years of age was comparable to the people 16 to 25 years of age. The vaccine was 90.7% effective at preventing COVID-19 in children 5 to 11 years of age and no serious side effects were identified.
- Shipping of 10-μg pediatric doses to Canadian immunization sites in partnership with the Public Health Agency of Canada will begin imminently.
- Health Canada received an application from both companies to expand the indication of COMIRNATY on October 18, 2021. The vaccine was initially authorized for use in people 16 years of age and older on December 9, 2020, and subsequently for children 12 to 15 years of age on May 5, 2021.
