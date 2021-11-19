Centerra says movement of Milligan mine concentrate hit by rains, floods

Nov. 19, 2021 9:57 AM ETCenterra Gold Inc. (CGAU)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments

nugget gold

bodnarchuk/iStock via Getty Images

  • Centerra Gold (CGAU -3.8%) slides at the open after saying rail service has been disrupted between its Mount Milligan mine and west coast terminals due to the heavy rains, flooding and mudslides in British Columbia.
  • The company says production at the mine has not yet been affected, but the movement of Mount Milligan's concentrate to the Vancouver terminals as well as the delivery of some parts and consumables to the mine have been disrupted.
  • Centerra recently reported Q3 results, including adjusted EPS of $0.12 on revenues of $220M.
