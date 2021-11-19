Information Analysis approved for uplisting to Nasdaq

Nov. 19, 2021 10:06 AM ETWaveDancer, Inc. (WAVD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Information Analysis (OTCQB:IAIC +1.0%) has been approved for listing on The Nasdaq and is expected to commence trading on Nov.26 under the same symbol.
  • It will continue to trade on the OTC Markets quotation system on the OTCBB until trading commences on The Nasdaq.
  • "Uplisting to The Nasdaq Capital Market is another important milestone in IAI's transformation into a leading provider of Zero Trust technology to commercial and government customers and in our efforts to build long-term shareholder value," CEO Jamie Benoit commented.
