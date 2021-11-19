Direxion Shares intends to go wheels up with two new leveraged aviation ETFs
Nov. 19, 2021 10:56 AM ETETF Series Solutions - U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS)UAL, AAL, LUVBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Direxion Shares intends to offer investors an opportunity to gain exposure to the airline industry through two new leveraged ETFs.
- Direxion has filed a prospectus for the Direxion Daily Aviation Bull 2X Shares (FLYY) and the Direxion Daily Aviation Bear 2X Shares, which hasn't been given a ticker symbol yet.
- According to the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission filing, both ETFs intend to provide leveraged exposure to airline operators, airline manufacturers, airport services, aircraft leasing services and firms in other aviation areas.
- However, the two funds will trade in opposite directions, presenting the market with 2x levered bull and bear options for the air-travel market. Both ETFs will come with a 1.07% expense ratio.
- While Direxion hasn't outlined any of the new funds' holdings, the two portfolios will definitely compete with the the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS), which is currently the market's only exclusive airline ETF.
- Market participants can look at JETS' holdings to gain a glimpse of the two new funds' possible holdings.
- JETS has top holdings in United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) weighted at 10.06%, American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) weighted at 9.98% and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) weighted at 9.89%.
- Airline stocks trade weaker on global concerns over the tighter COVID restrictions and rising cases in certain parts of the U.S.