CBL Properties, Volta team up to deliver EV charging stations
Nov. 19, 2021 10:50 AM ETCBL & ASSOCS PPTIES INC (CBL), VLTABy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) and Volta (NYSE:VLTA), a provider of electric vehicle charging networks, partner to offer EV charging at select CBL properties.
- The new charging stations will be installed at Arbor Place in Atlanta, Georgia, Pearland Town Center in Houston, Texas, and Laurel Park Place in Detroit, Michigan, with an opportunity to expand to additional properties in the future, the company says.
- As of now, the stations are under construction and they will be operational in the next few months.
- CBL already has 72 EV charging stations at properties across its portfolio.
- "We have seen increased interest in EV charging stations as sales of electric vehicles have increased," said CBL Properties CEO Stephen D. Lebovitz. "This is an additional amenity that we can offer our tenants and customers."
- Shares of VLTA rise slightly by 0.1% intra-day, though CBL slips 1%.
- Recall earlier this week, CBL Properties successfully emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.